US Embassy to host virtual university fairs for promising Bangladeshi students  

The US Embassy, through its EducationUSA Bangladesh platform, will host the EducationUSA South Asia Fall Virtual Tour on September 3 and 10.

The tour aims to provide prospective students, teachers, and college counselors with a unique opportunity to learn about the US higher education application process from admissions officers representing over 60 accredited American colleges and universities.

This free regional fair will be open to participants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, said the US Embassy on Friday.

The virtual tour entails two university fairs—a graduate admissions (masters and doctoral programs) fair on September 3 and an undergraduate admissions (associates and bachelor's degree programs) fair on September 10.

Both fairs will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 pm (BST).

The virtual tour will include interactive discussions and one-on-one fireside chat opportunities for students to engage US university admissions recruiters, EducationUSA advisors, and US Embassy consular officials.

The fairs will also provide students with an opportunity to speak directly with representatives from different standardized testing organizations, such as the College Board and ETS.

Participants will learn more about US college/university admission requirements, financial assistance, standardized testing, and the student visa application process.

Bangladeshi students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to visit the EducationUSA Bangladesh booth during both fairs to ask questions and seek guidance on how best to approach admissions representatives.

EducationUSA is the US Department of State's global network of advising centers with over 550 advisers in 175 countries and territories around the world.

The network provides free advising services that entails offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at over 4,000 accredited American colleges and universities.

In Bangladesh, there are four EducationUSA advising centers serving students in Dhaka, Chittagong, and Khulna.