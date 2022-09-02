US Embassy to host virtual university fairs for promising Bangladeshi students  

Education

UNB
02 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 03:10 pm

Related News

US Embassy to host virtual university fairs for promising Bangladeshi students  

UNB
02 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The US Embassy, through its EducationUSA Bangladesh platform, will host the EducationUSA South Asia Fall Virtual Tour on September 3 and 10.

The tour aims to provide prospective students, teachers, and college counselors with a unique opportunity to learn about the US higher education application process from admissions officers representing over 60 accredited American colleges and universities. 

This free regional fair will be open to participants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, said the US Embassy on Friday.

The virtual tour entails two university fairs—a graduate admissions (masters and doctoral programs) fair on September 3 and an undergraduate admissions (associates and bachelor's degree programs) fair on September 10. 

Both fairs will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 pm (BST).       

The virtual tour will include interactive discussions and one-on-one fireside chat opportunities for students to engage US university admissions recruiters, EducationUSA advisors, and US Embassy consular officials. 

The fairs will also provide students with an opportunity to speak directly with representatives from different standardized testing organizations, such as the College Board and ETS. 

Participants will learn more about US college/university admission requirements, financial assistance, standardized testing, and the student visa application process. 

Bangladeshi students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to visit the EducationUSA Bangladesh booth during both fairs to ask questions and seek guidance on how best to approach admissions representatives.  

EducationUSA is the US Department of State's global network of advising centers with over 550 advisers in 175 countries and territories around the world. 

The network provides free advising services that entails offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at over 4,000 accredited American colleges and universities. 

In Bangladesh, there are four EducationUSA advising centers serving students in Dhaka, Chittagong, and Khulna.   

USA / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

1h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

3h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

4h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

17h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

1d | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman