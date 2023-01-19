US Embassy to host University Spring Fair in Dhaka, Chattogram

Education

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 03:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The US Embassy's Education USA platform is going to host US University Spring Fair at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on 29 January and at the InterContinental Dhaka on 31 January. 

Anyone who wants to attend can register at these links – for the fair in Chattogram – https://forms.gle/aFAEzJmfJQ2wKoH78 and – https://forms.gle/BxpHge2zEuhkPVF88 – for the fair in Dhaka.

These fairs aim at creating opportunities for US institutions of higher education to meet prospective undergraduate and graduate students in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Students at the fairs will have the unique opportunity to speak with US university admission officials face-to-face about admission requirements and scholarship opportunities.  

They will also receive tips on best practices for a strong application. Additionally, there will be information sessions led by US Embassy officials and EducationUSA advisors about the F-1 student visa process and other topics related to the US higher education system. 

EducationUSA is the US Department of State's network of over 425 international student advising centres in 178 countries.  

The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited institutions in the United States.  

EducationUSA also provides services to the US higher education community to help institutional leaders meet their recruitment and campus internationalization goals. 

In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available across the country at the American Center at the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, and virtually in Chattogram. 

EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising services are also accessible in collaboration with the American Corners in Khulna, Sylhet, and Rajshahi.  

EducationUSA is the official source on US higher education, adds the release.

