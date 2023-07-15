US Embassy holds ‘Super Friday’ for student visa applicants

15 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
The US Embassy worked overtime on Friday, holding a "Super Friday" specifically to interview for student visa applicants.  Embassy consular staff interviewed over 500 students applying for nonimmigrant student visas, reads a press release. 

According to the press release, over the last year, the Dhaka US Embassy staff has dedicated 16 weekends to interview over 6,000 nonimmigrant visa applicants, including students, and over 2,000 immigrant visa applicants to reduce the visa wait times. 

During the 2021-2022 academic year, 948,519 international students from over 200 countries enrolled at US higher education institutions.  US Embassy Dhaka is currently ranked seventh in the world among US Embassies and Consulates, in terms of the number of student visas issued.

Promoting the opportunity for qualified international students to study in the United States remains a top priority for the US government.  US Embassy Dhaka recognizes the important contributions international students make to our college and university campuses, the rich benefits of academic cooperation and increased cultural understanding, and the positive impact these graduates can have when returning to their home countries.

The United States remains the top destination for international students seeking to pursue higher education.  During the 2021-2022 academic year, 948,519 international students from over 200 countries enrolled at US higher education institutions.  The number of Bangladeshi students in the United States increased from 2,800 in the 2010-11 academic year to 10,597 in the 2021-22 academic year

"The United States welcomes Bangladeshi students.  From engaging in groundbreaking research to enriching campus life through cultural programs, Bangladeshi students continue to leave their mark across the United States.  We are excited to see that more and more Bangladeshi students are choosing the United States," said US Ambassador Peter Haas.

Although the global Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international educational exchange and student mobility around the world, the Embassy is making special efforts, including offering Super Fridays, to assist student visa applications and ensure as many students as possible receive interviews before the start of the fall semester.

