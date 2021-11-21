US Embassy Dhaka announces ‘Study of the US Institutes’ secondary educators’ programme

The Study of United States Institutes (SUSI) has organized the '2022 Study of the US Institutes' programme for Bangladeshi secondary educators and administrators.

US Embassy Dhaka announced the call for applications on Sunday (21 November), reads a press release.

The US Department of State-sponsored exchange programme will provide scholarships for experienced secondary school educators including teachers, administrators, teacher trainers, curriculum developers, textbook writers, Ministry of Education officials, and others.

SUSI will be affiliated with the University of Montana, the Institute for Training and Development (ITD) and the California State University.

According to the press release, the three institutions will guide the participants about US society, education, and culture with an opportunity to participate in postgraduate level academic programmes.

The programme components include academics, study tours, cultural exchange, leadership, and action plan.

Applications are due on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 4 pm BST.

