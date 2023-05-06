Upazila education officers demand an upgrade in pay scale

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 07:56 pm

Upazila education officers demand an upgrade in pay scale

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 07:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Assistant Upazila Education Officers' Association (AUEOA) has demanded to be promoted to 9th grade of the pay scale from 10th grade to ensure quality primary education in the country.

The AUEOA made the demand at a discussion on ensuring quality primary education to build a smart Bangladesh held in the Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall of the National Museum on Saturday.

They also demanded a 100% promotion of their service every year instead of the existing 20% limit.

AUEOA president MAS Rabiul Islam presided over the discussion, while its general secretary Salauddin Ahmed Rumi moderated it.

Rabiul Islam said, "There are four pillars (smart citizen, smart economy, smart government, and smart society) of smart Bangladesh. The assistant upazila education officers are highly connected with the pillars of Smart Bangladesh as they are working to build a smart next generation."

"However, they are being deprived of their rights," he said, adding that the assistant upazila education officers have the capacity to work more and change the whole of primary education.

They deserve a 100% promotion to 9th grade, he further added.

