UODA media studies department alumni association launched

Former students of the communication and media studies (CMS) department of the University of Development Alternative (UODA) have formally started the journey of their alumni association called UODA CMS Alumni Association (UCAA).

The inauguration took place at a restaurant in the capital's Dhanmondi area where the UCAA got its maiden committee in the presence of more than 100 former students of the department.

Ashikur Rahman, a student from the 15th batch, was elected the president of the 27-member executive committee of the association. His classmate, Kushal Yasir, was chosen as the UCAA's general secretary while 32nd batch student Mahadi Hasan got picked as its treasurer.

All members of the committee at the programme agreed to publish an annual magazine on communication and mass media.

The department was opened in 2002. Since then, more than 500 students have studied in it. After successful completion of their studies, they are now working in reputed organisations at home and abroad.