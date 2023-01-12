University of Asia Pacific organises a seminar on energy crisis

Education

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

University of Asia Pacific organises a seminar on energy crisis

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 05:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Office of International Affairs (OIA), University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised a seminar on energy crisis on 11 January at the university auditorium.

Engr Khondkar A Saleque (Sufi), international energy consultant and senior technical advisor, Prokaushali Sangsad Ltd was the keynote speaker at the seminar titled "Energy Crisis & Way Out- Global and Bangladesh", said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In his speech, Engr Saleque discussed the current challenges of Bangladesh at the energy sector presenting the overall critical scenario of power, gas and its supply.  He focused on the global fuel market's volatility that remarkably influenced the Bangladeshi marketplace.

Engr Saleque pressed on the concept of energy efficiency that plays an essential role in developing a country. He emphasised on holding collaborations between government and private organisations to mitigate such problems that may help to achieve sustainable development. He also explained how automation, renewable energy, waste management, and the modern solar system could be advantageous in achieving a sustainable environment.

The seminar was assembled and commenced by Ismat Zarin, director, Office of International Affairs (OIA), and assistant professor, Department of English, University of Asia Pacific (UAP).

The session began with an introduction to the eminent speaker of the event, Engr Khondkar A Saleque (Sufi). The seminar was followed by a Q & A at the end of the seminar where a number of faculty members and students asked relevant questions to the speaker at the event.

Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan, vice chancellor, University of Asia Pacific (UAP) delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the event.

High officials, representatives and distinguished guests from various government and private organisations related to the energy sector, respected faculty members of UAP and students attended the seminar.

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) / Seminar / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'