University of Asia Pacific organises a seminar on energy crisis

The Office of International Affairs (OIA), University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised a seminar on energy crisis on 11 January at the university auditorium.

Engr Khondkar A Saleque (Sufi), international energy consultant and senior technical advisor, Prokaushali Sangsad Ltd was the keynote speaker at the seminar titled "Energy Crisis & Way Out- Global and Bangladesh", said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

In his speech, Engr Saleque discussed the current challenges of Bangladesh at the energy sector presenting the overall critical scenario of power, gas and its supply. He focused on the global fuel market's volatility that remarkably influenced the Bangladeshi marketplace.

Engr Saleque pressed on the concept of energy efficiency that plays an essential role in developing a country. He emphasised on holding collaborations between government and private organisations to mitigate such problems that may help to achieve sustainable development. He also explained how automation, renewable energy, waste management, and the modern solar system could be advantageous in achieving a sustainable environment.

The seminar was assembled and commenced by Ismat Zarin, director, Office of International Affairs (OIA), and assistant professor, Department of English, University of Asia Pacific (UAP).

The session began with an introduction to the eminent speaker of the event, Engr Khondkar A Saleque (Sufi). The seminar was followed by a Q & A at the end of the seminar where a number of faculty members and students asked relevant questions to the speaker at the event.

Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan, vice chancellor, University of Asia Pacific (UAP) delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the event.

High officials, representatives and distinguished guests from various government and private organisations related to the energy sector, respected faculty members of UAP and students attended the seminar.