Universities to reopen in phases from 17 Oct: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 04:40 pm

Related News

Universities to reopen in phases from 17 Oct: Dipu Moni

But before that, universities will have to send vaccine related information to the University Grant Commission (UGC)

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Universities to reopen in phases from 17 Oct: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Thursday said that the universities across the country will be reopened in phases from 17 October.

But before that, universities will have to send vaccine related information to the University Grant Commission (UGC).

The universities will be allowed to resume all activities, including opening of residential halls after innoculating all students, she said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of a technical committee along with the education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry this afternoon, the minister said.

Meanwhile, today the government has again extended the closure of educational institutions to 11 September due to the Covid-19 situation across the country.

Previously on 29 July, the government extended the closure of educational institutions to 31 August due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

The decision was made to protect students, teachers, workers and guardians based on the recommendations from the national advisory committee on Covid-19. 

Educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

Bangladesh / Top News

Universities to reopen / Dipu Moni / Universities to reopen in phases / Education Minister Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

9m | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

9m | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

14m | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

14m | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 