Universities to reopen in phases from 17 Oct: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Thursday said that the universities across the country will be reopened in phases from 17 October.

But before that, universities will have to send vaccine related information to the University Grant Commission (UGC).

The universities will be allowed to resume all activities, including opening of residential halls after innoculating all students, she said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of a technical committee along with the education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry this afternoon, the minister said.

Meanwhile, today the government has again extended the closure of educational institutions to 11 September due to the Covid-19 situation across the country.

Previously on 29 July, the government extended the closure of educational institutions to 31 August due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

The decision was made to protect students, teachers, workers and guardians based on the recommendations from the national advisory committee on Covid-19.

Educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.