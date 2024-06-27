Universal College Bangladesh becomes only Monash College partner to achieve 100% pass rate in Monash exams

UCB students in a classroom. Photo: Courtesy
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner to Monash College in Bangladesh, has achieved 100% pass rate in the recent Monash exams.

UCB is the only organization to have one such passing rate among the 30 Monash partners across the world. Rejoicing the great achievement, CEO of Monash College Australia Jo Mithen has sent a special message of congratulation to the UCB students and staff.

The second MCD intake for 2024 began at the UCB campus in Gulshan, Dhaka on June 23, 2024. The MCD program is the equivalent of the first year of a degree program at Monash University, meaning all successful UCB students are able to enter directly into the second year of their chosen Monash degrees.

In her special message to from Melbourne, Jo Mithen, CEO of Monash College, Australia, said, "We congratulate the staff and students of Universal College Bangladesh on the outstanding achievements of the cohort in the recent semester outtake.  The strength of academic preparation provided by the team has ensured the highest level of success yet for students of the College, ensuring they are very well prepared for the next stage of their academic journey.  Well done to all involved and we look forward to continuing outstanding results from UCB!".

UCB President & Provost, Professor Hew Gill, remarked, "We are absolutely delighted at the amazing performance of our UCB students, and very grateful to Jo Mithen for recognizing the hard work involved.  What makes it even more special is that many of our students come from National Curriculum-based Bangla-medium schools, and they have achieved better results than even the students in Australia.  Our 100% pass rate shows that UCB can offer every Bangladeshi student access to the best international university programs, with world-class teaching and learning at our Dhaka campus".

Professor Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs at UCB, said, "Global education has the transformative power that equips our students with the world-class skills to succeed in the job market. At UCB, we are creating the bridge that gives Bangladeshi students access to international higher education, and our success at MCD this year proves our dedication to this objective".

Interested students and guardians can attend the special orientation program organized by UCB before every Monash College Diploma and Monash University Foundation Year intake to learn everything related to the program.

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the first Ministry of Education-approved international higher education provider in Bangladesh. UCB provides HSC/O/AS/A level students fast-track access international programs in Dhaka from top class institutions like Monash University, ranked 42nd in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

