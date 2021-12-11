Uncertainty looms over on-time distribution of free textbooks

Education

Mir Mohammad Jasim
11 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 02:56 pm

Related News

Uncertainty looms over on-time distribution of free textbooks

Mir Mohammad Jasim
11 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 02:56 pm
Uncertainty looms over on-time distribution of free textbooks

Highlights

  • 35,16,20,313 textbooks will be distributed
  • 10,44,06,493 books for primary students
  • 24,71,56,220 books for secondary students.
  • Free textbook distribution programme was launched in 2010
  • 400 crore copies of textbooks have been distributed in 11 years

School-going students may not get the complete set of their textbooks at the beginning of the forthcoming academic year with printing presses blaming the authorities for delay in floating tenders.  

The printing houses say they received the Notification of Award (NoA) on 9 November while the Education Ministry has given them 70 days to complete the work orders. The printers can take additional 28 days paying a penalty for the delay. That means the printing houses have an obligation to deliver all the textbooks by 15 February 2022.

The distribution of free textbooks was delayed in the outgoing academic year for the same reason. It took as late as April this year for many students to get all of their textbooks in hand although the textbooks distribution programme was inaugurated on 30 December last.

Usually, the tender process for printing textbooks for the following year is complete by May and printers start working in June after receiving work orders.

Professor Md Farhadul Islam, member (Textbook) of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), told The Business Standard that they were confident about an on-time arrangement of the National Book Festival 2022 with new textbooks. But it might take some extra time to get all the textbooks delivered by the printing houses, he added.

With less than three weeks to go before the scheduled start of the textbook festival this year, around 75% of the textbooks for the secondary level are yet to be printed while about 70% of textbooks for the primary level have already been produced, according to NCTB sources.

Tofael Khan, president of the Bangladesh Textbook Printing and Marketing Association, told TBS, "Usually, the NCTB holds three tenders but this year it floated many tenders due to a rising trend in paper price. We would not be able to deliver all sets of books before February."

Md Ruble, owner of Agrani Printing Press, who took around two months of extra time to complete the work order he received last year, told TBS that this time he would try to hand over all the textbooks in time.

Asked if it is possible to provide all the textbooks by 30 December, he, however, refrained from making any comment.

Agrani Printing Press has got an order to print 3.40 lakh textbooks this year.

Slightly over 35.16 crore textbooks will be distributed among four crore students at the pre-primary, primary, ebtedayee, secondary, dakhil, dakhil (vocational), and secondary (vocational) levels. This year, the total number of textbooks would be around 15 lakh less compared to that printed last year.

Around 10.44 crore books will be given to primary school students, while the number is about 24.72 crore for the secondary level.

Some 2.13 lakh books printed in five special languages will be distributed among 94,275 ethnic students (Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri) from pre-primary to third grade.

This time, Braille books will be distributed to 9,196 visually challenged students.

Textbook festival on 1 January

Like in the previous years, textbook distribution among the students from class-VI to class-IX is scheduled to start on the first day of the new year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the free textbook distribution through a videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban if the Covid-19 situation does not improve.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no textbook festivals were held last year marking the distribution of free textbooks.

The books were handed over among the students at their respective educational institutions in 12 days to avoid any kind of gathering.

But the education ministry plans to celebrate the festival centrally this year.

"We will celebrate the festival nationally if the Covid-19 situation remains stable," said Professor Dr Syed Golam Faruk, director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

He also expressed hope that they would receive all the textbooks before the festival.  

Free textbook distribution contributes to enrollment

Educationists feel the distribution of free textbooks over the last one decade has helped to increase school enrollment at all levels and reduce dropout rates.

Professor Siddiqur Rahman, former director of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) under Dhaka University told TBS that guardians of many students in the country are not capable of buying books every year. A set of textbooks would cost around Tk1200-1,500.

Unable to bear educational expenses, many students dropped out of schools every year before the start of the free textbook distribution programme in 2010. The initiative to distribute free textbooks for the primary to secondary level came as a blessing for poor students, he observed.

Previously, the government used to distribute free textbooks only at the primary level.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the festival every year. After that, the education ministry and primary and mass education ministry arrange the festival separately.

A festive mood prevails at all the educational institutions across the country. NCTB sources said the government has distributed over 400 crore books to the students in the past 11 years at a cost of Tk1,000 crore each year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Textbooks / Free textbooks / Education Ministry / Primary and Mass Education Ministry / Ministry of Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

5h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’