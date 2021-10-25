UN Global Day observed at IUB

Independent University, Bangladesh Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies and International Center for Climate Change & Development (ICCCAD) in collaboration with Global Studies & Governance (GSG) observed United Nations (UN) Global Day Sunday.

As part of the event, three panel discussions titled "Governing Nature", "Governing Bay of Bengal" & "Governing Sustainability" were held, said a press release.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Special Envoy Abul Kalam Azad and International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) Director Saleemul Huq spoke on different aspects of governing nature.

IUB ESTCDT Chairman Nilufar Zafarullah, IUB Vice-chancellor Dr Tanweer Hasan, IUB Pro-VC Niaz Ahmed Khan and GSG Chief Prof Imtiaz A Hussain also delivered their speeches in the session.

In the second session, titled "Governing Bay of Bengal", Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof Sudharshan DS Seneviratne and BIMSTEC Secretariat Director Dr Damaru Ballababh Paudel shared their expert knowledge pertaining to governing Bay of Bengal.

IUB Centre of Bay of Bengal Studies Director Ambassador (Retd) Tariq Karim was the main discussant of the session.

The chief guest of the final session was Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs advisor to the Prime Minister.

The final session titled "Governing Sustainability" was attended by guest speakers High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami, Centre for Policy Dialogue Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo.

The final session also included a prize-giving ceremony for English essay competition for students of grades 9-12 arranged by GSG titled "Our Planet: Our Future".

Ten selected students from Barishal Cadet College, Faujdarhat Cadet College, Rangpur Cadet College, Pabna Cadet College and Sir John Wilson School was awarded certificates and crests.