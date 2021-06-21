ULAB’s mobile film festival gets rank in WURI

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 02:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) arranged by University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh's (ULAB) Media Studies and Journalism department has earned the 28th position in Entrepreneurial Spirit category of the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking for 2021.

The WURI ranking comprises the global top hundred and top fifty in each of these areas: Industrial Application, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Social Responsibility, Ethics, and Integrity; Student Mobility and Openness for Exchange and Collaboration; and Crisis Management.

ULAB ranks 27th in Crisis Management, 28th in the Entrepreneurial Spirit, and 39th in Ethics and Integrity.

Moon Hwy-Chang, the WURI Founding Director, Project Leader and Professor Emeritus of Seoul National University, officially cited this world-standing of ULAB at a virtual ceremony in Seoul on Thursday. 'ULAB is the only Bangladeshi university to place within the top 100 universities this year,' Prof Hwy-Chang said.

WURI is the first global innovative university ranking designed to stimulate and evaluate universities' flexible and innovative efforts to foster a workforce that meets the demand from industry and society.

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2022 (DIMFF-2022) is all set for its eighth term with a bunch of dedicated team members working passionately on their respective teams. The film submissions are open till 23rd September 2021. The selected films will be screened at the festival's opening and closing sessions on 25 & 26 February,2022.

New generation, New tools, New communication - with this motto the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) commenced its journey back in 2015, mainly to inspire people to create films using mobile phones.  

For further information, please visit: filmfreeway.com/DIMFF

To know more, please visit the website: www.dimff.net.

