ULAB's General Education Department welcomes Fall 2021 freshers

07 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
ULAB’s General Education Department welcomes Fall 2021 freshers

"Without exposure to GED courses, students' higher education cannot be fulfilled," said Professor Muhammad Ibrahim

ULAB GED online orientation program for Fall 2021 freshers
ULAB GED online orientation program for Fall 2021 freshers

The General Education Department (GED) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh organised an online orientation programme to welcome Fall 2021 freshers on Thursday, 4 November. 

The theme of the event was Liberal Arts: Essential to Quality Education, said a press release. 

Professor Muhammad Ibrahim, adjunct faculty of the General Education Department, welcomed the students and highlighted the significance of studying liberal arts.

He said, "Without exposure to GED courses, students' higher education cannot be fulfilled."

Professor Salimullah Khan, director of the Center for Advanced Theory at ULAB, gave his speech focusing on the importance of liberal arts education as GED plays a key role in achieving the goal of the university.

"ULAB is pioneering Liberal Arts Education in the country," he added.

Arifa Ghani Rahman, head of the School of Arts and Humanities stressed that a liberal arts education prepares students to examine ideas from multiple points of view, solve problems to adapt and collaborate in various fields.

Professor Sukanya Sharma, head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Guwahati, Assam, encouraged students to take a keen interest in the emergence of Bangladesh and learn more about the country's history and heritage.

Professor Jude William Genilo, dean of School of Social Science and director of IQAC Cell, ULAB, discussed the importance of bodies of knowledge explored through the learning process of general education courses.

Closing remarks were delivered by Professor Shahnaj Husne Jahan, head of GED and director of the Center for Archaeological Studies at ULAB.

 

 

