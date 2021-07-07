ULAB’s Center for Enterprise and Society Project gets ranked in WURI

ULAB's Center for Enterprise and Society Project gets ranked in WURI

The project created a curriculum to promote diversity, tolerance and pluralism among university students

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 10:54 am

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has been ranked 39 out of the top 50 universities under the Ethical Value category in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking for 2021.

The top five ranked universities in the same category are: (1) Ecole 42 (France); (2) University of Pennsylvania (USA), (3) Harvard University (USA); (4) Florida State University (USA); and (5) Franklin University (Switzerland), says a press release.

ULAB's entry to this category is the Building Resilient Universities Project (BRUP) of the Center for Enterprise and Society (CES). CES is one of Bangladesh's leading university-based research centers.

The project created a curriculum to promote diversity, tolerance and pluralism among university students. CES has been implementing this project since 2016, and in due course, has trained over 100 faculty members to address topics of diversity, tolerance and pluralism, and over 3000 students.

The focus area of CES is business and entrepreneurship-related research and advocacy, and it regularly engages the private and corporate sectors for its research, seminars, and other programming. CES also conducts social research projects and advocacy around such projects, particularly in areas of promotion of diversity, tolerance and pluralism.

 

 

