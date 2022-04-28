ULAB ranked 4th among private universities in Bangladesh

Education

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

ULAB ranked 4th among private universities in Bangladesh

ULAB attained 7th position among all universities in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 04:25 pm

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh has been ranked 4th among Bangladeshi private universities in the Times Higher Education ( THE) Impact Ranking 2022.

More than 1,400 universities from all over the world have participated in this prestigious global ranking, out of which nine private and three public universities in Bangladesh have made it to the merit list.

ULAB attained 7th position among all universities in Bangladesh.
 
It has also been ranked first in Bangladesh in SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) in addition to be ranked in SDG 1 (No Poverty), and SDG 5 (Gen-der Equality) categories.

THE evaluates several aspects of a university's performance — teaching, research, outreach, and stewardship (faculty, staff, and alumni) — and further assesses universities against the United Nations SDGs.

THE Impact category was introduced in 2019 to give opportunities to teaching universities that do not have the heavy resources of research-intensive universities. This was the second time ULAB had earned its global impact ranking.

Bangladesh

ULAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

4h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

6h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

6h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access