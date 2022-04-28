ULAB ranked 4th among private universities in Bangladesh

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh has been ranked 4th among Bangladeshi private universities in the Times Higher Education ( THE) Impact Ranking 2022.

More than 1,400 universities from all over the world have participated in this prestigious global ranking, out of which nine private and three public universities in Bangladesh have made it to the merit list.

ULAB attained 7th position among all universities in Bangladesh.



It has also been ranked first in Bangladesh in SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) in addition to be ranked in SDG 1 (No Poverty), and SDG 5 (Gen-der Equality) categories.

THE evaluates several aspects of a university's performance — teaching, research, outreach, and stewardship (faculty, staff, and alumni) — and further assesses universities against the United Nations SDGs.

THE Impact category was introduced in 2019 to give opportunities to teaching universities that do not have the heavy resources of research-intensive universities. This was the second time ULAB had earned its global impact ranking.