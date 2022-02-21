ULAB pays homage to language martyrs

Education

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 05:45 pm

ULAB pays homage to language martyrs

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh observed the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day by placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar situated on the university's permanent campus this morning. 

Students, teachers and employees observed a minute of silence paying homage to the language martyrs, reads a press release.

ULAB Professor Abdul Mannan, a renowned academician and former chairman of UGC, highlighted the context of Bayanna's language movement while addressing the occasion as keynote speaker. 

He called upon the young generation to always strive to maintain the dignity of Bengali language.

ULAB Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman said that almost all languages of the world have pure and regional forms like Bangla. Some languages are lost in different realities. Many anthropological languages of Bangladesh are being lost.

He emphasised on the correct application of language in the official and other fields and advised students to take care of their respective regional languages.

ULAB Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, Heads of Departments, Faculty Members, Administrative Officers and Students were present on the occasion among others.

