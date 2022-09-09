ULAB organises seminar on 'Raja Ram Mohan Roy's Engagement with Islam'

Education

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

ULAB organises seminar on 'Raja Ram Mohan Roy's Engagement with Islam'

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 07:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of General Education (GED) and the Center for Advanced Theory (CAT) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) jointly organised a seminar titled "Raja Ram Mohan Roy's Engagement with Islam" on 1 September at the ULAB campus. 

Prof Dr Amit Dey from the Department of History, Centre for Advanced Studies, University of Calcutta, India, gave a special lecture on the mentioned topic. Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor of ULAB, gave the welcome address, said a press release. 

In his lecture, Dr Dey underlined that the rational faculty of Raja Ram Mohan, whose words resonated in the pages of Tuhfat, was derived from the oriental knowledge system to which Roy was thoroughly exposed from childhood by virtue of his Arabic and Persian learning. Later on, when he learnt English (1809 onwards) and became exposed to Western rationalism as well, Hence, to understand the nineteenth century Indian awakening, or to understand personalities such as Roy or Vidyasagar, we need to understand the creative fusion between the oriental and occidental traditions, which even anticipated the humane and eclectic cosmopolitanism of Rabindranath, Kshitimohon Sen, Qazi Abdul Wadud, Satyajit Ray, and many others.

Professor Salimullah Khan, director of Center for Advanced Theory (CAT) of ULAB, added with Dr Dey that the sheer idea of borrowing a rationalistic approach from the western world is somewhat of a hoax since the Indian subcontinent has been creating and practicing spiritual knowledge for several hundred years and marked Buddha as an example of spiritual rationalistic leadership. 

Raja Ram Mohan Roy / ULAB / Seminar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

6h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

8h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

10h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

2h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

6h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

6h | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’