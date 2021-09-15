ULAB offers 100% scholarship in Commemoration of the nation’s fiftieth anniversary

Education

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 11:44 am

Related News

ULAB offers 100% scholarship in Commemoration of the nation’s fiftieth anniversary

ULAB offers courses in Business, English, Media Studies and Journalism, EEE, and CSE. The uniqueness of ULAB rests in its General Education curriculum where students are not only confirmed to specific academic discipline, but also to interdisciplinary education and active learning under the knowledge of highly proficient teachers.

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 11:44 am
The Glorious 50
The Glorious 50

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is offering 100% scholarship to fifty deserving candidates from top colleges across the country in commemoration of the nation's fiftieth anniversary. The outreach programme titled 'The Glorious 50' will be awarded to students with outstanding academic accomplishments as well as to the children of the nation's glorious freedom fighters, states a press release.

Explaining the rationale of the project, the Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of ULAB Professor Dr. Shamsad Mortuza said, "ULAB is a liberal arts university that believes in empowering its students with the essential knowledge and skills to prepare them for the fourth industrial revolution. We are honored to spread the ULAB spirit among students from different parts of the country in this momentous milestone."

ULAB offers courses in Business, English, Media Studies and Journalism, EEE, and CSE. The uniqueness of ULAB rests in its General Education curriculum where students are not only confirmed to specific academic discipline, but also to interdisciplinary education and active learning under the knowledge of highly proficient teachers. ULAB promotes critical thinking, communication, lifelong learning, leadership, and sustainability as its ethos. Each year it awards almost Tk. 15 crore in merit-based scholarships of financial aid.

The university is ranked second among all private universities in research spending through its 10 research centers. ULAB's global reputation is endorsed by various award-giving bodies. ULAB has recently been ranked as the only university in Bangladesh in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) ranking in the list of top 100 creative universities in the world. Earlier, ULAB was ranked fourth among the universities in Bangladesh in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking.

ULAB / scholarship / The Glorious 50

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers