ULAB offers 100% scholarship in Commemoration of the nation’s fiftieth anniversary

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is offering 100% scholarship to fifty deserving candidates from top colleges across the country in commemoration of the nation's fiftieth anniversary. The outreach programme titled 'The Glorious 50' will be awarded to students with outstanding academic accomplishments as well as to the children of the nation's glorious freedom fighters, states a press release.

Explaining the rationale of the project, the Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of ULAB Professor Dr. Shamsad Mortuza said, "ULAB is a liberal arts university that believes in empowering its students with the essential knowledge and skills to prepare them for the fourth industrial revolution. We are honored to spread the ULAB spirit among students from different parts of the country in this momentous milestone."

ULAB offers courses in Business, English, Media Studies and Journalism, EEE, and CSE. The uniqueness of ULAB rests in its General Education curriculum where students are not only confirmed to specific academic discipline, but also to interdisciplinary education and active learning under the knowledge of highly proficient teachers. ULAB promotes critical thinking, communication, lifelong learning, leadership, and sustainability as its ethos. Each year it awards almost Tk. 15 crore in merit-based scholarships of financial aid.

The university is ranked second among all private universities in research spending through its 10 research centers. ULAB's global reputation is endorsed by various award-giving bodies. ULAB has recently been ranked as the only university in Bangladesh in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) ranking in the list of top 100 creative universities in the world. Earlier, ULAB was ranked fourth among the universities in Bangladesh in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking.