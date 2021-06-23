ULAB launches online course to promote tolerance, pluralism

ULAB launches online course to promote tolerance, pluralism

With an aim to promote diversity, tolerance and pluralism among students, the Center for Enterprise and Society of ULAB virtually launched the first-ever massive open online course (MOOC) in Bangladesh.

The event was held through the virtual platform, zoom, on Sunday last, said a media statement.

The project engaged various local and international academics, practitioners and experts including Dr Tariq Modood, founding director of research centre for the study of ethnicity and citizenship at Bristol University. 

The online course will be available on Bohubrihi website, an online education platform based in Bangladesh.

The course comprises 14 online lectures that explore pluralism and various dimensions of diversity like religion, ethnicity, gender, sex, culture, history and politics and has brought together eight experts from local, regional and international arenas to work on the same platform. 

These experts are Abantee Harun, assistant professor, department of general education at ULAB; Simi Mehta, CEO and editorial director of Impact and Policy Research Institute (IMPRI); Farzana Ahmed Julie, meal coordinator at Action Against Hunger, Start Fund Bangladesh; and Fahmida Rahman, lecturer, political science at Brac University.

During the launching event, Professor Imran Rahman, special advisor to the board of trustees of ULAB, delivered opening remarks, while Associate Professor Sajid Amit, director of center for enterprise and society, moderated the discussion. 

