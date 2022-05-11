ULAB to inaugurate Literary Salon on 14 May

Education

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 01:00 pm

Related News

ULAB to inaugurate Literary Salon on 14 May

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 01:00 pm

The Department of English and Humanities at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) recently announced The ULAB Literary Salon, a first of its kind literary platform in Dhaka to bring together writers, readers and publishers from Bangladesh and elsewhere in South Asia in a setting that is both informal and engaging.

Beginning 14 May, once a month, each month, the ULAB Literary Salon will offer Dhaka's literary-minded with a Saturday evening of book launches of leading authors, book readings, discussions with authors, book signing by authors, and sales of such books at preferred rates by ULAB Lit Salon partners—some of Dhaka's favorite bookstores, said a press release. 

From time to time ULAB Literary Salon will also feature topical discussions with leading writers, editors and academicians.

The inaugural ULAB Literary Salon features the father-daughter duo of Shamsad Mortuza and Arshi Mortuza. Writer, academic, Pro Vice Chancellor of ULAB Professor Shamsad Mortuza is known also by two other identities–he is a father and a poet. In his poetry collection Barkode (2013), the press release added. 

Professor Mortuza philosophises on the art and craft of writing poetry, on quotidian experiences in a world crowded with video games and porous cyber security. He writes also of the experiences of studying English in the UK while being a person of color.

Joining Professor Mortuza is his daughter Arshi Mortuza, recently-turned debut author of her own poetry collection, One Minute Past Midnight. Published by Nymphea Publications in 2022, Arshi's verses explore the tricky waters of mental health, adolescence, relationships, and the complicated relationship with beauty they bring.

Arshi has graduated with an MA in Literature and Cultural Studies at the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh (ULAB) and an MA in English Literature at Queen's University at Kingston, Canada. She teaches English at Southeast University, Dhaka.

 

ULAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

4h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

5h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

6h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

7h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

7h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec