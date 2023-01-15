ULAB holds Fresher's Orientation for Spring 2023

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held the orientation programme for the freshers of Spring 2023 on Saturday (14 January) at campus premises.

Naveed Mahbub, CEO, Naveed's Comedy Club and Naveed Mahbub Inc was the Chief Guest of the event, reads a press release.

Prof Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor of ULAB addressed the freshers and introduced the department heads and referred to different activities of ULAB such as Adventure Club tours, Duke of Edinburgh Awards, etc.

In his speech as the chief guest, Naveed Mahbub said, "It is important to have activities in your CV. Having good grades is fine but in today's world, grades are not enough. You need to be a problem solver to standout in the crowd."

Moderated by Rehan Ahmed, director of Student Affairs, the event was attended by the Treasurer, Registrar, Deans and Department Heads, Faculty members, administrative officials and students.