ULAB, GSDS to organise conference on non-violent communication

The Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) Department of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS) will organising an online conference on Integrating Non-Violent Communication in Curriculum on 16 October.

The conference aims to bring together academicians from the disciplines of communication, media and peace studies to discuss and reflect on the deepening of globalisation, rise of hate speech and the advent of a post-truth era, said a press release.

In the opening session, the welcome speech will be delivered by GSDS Director Dipanker Shri Gyan while ULAB MSJ Department Head Professor Jude William Genilo will introduce the conference.

GSDS Programme Officer Dr Vedabhyas Kundu will give the keynote speech, the press release added.

In Plenary Session 1, the speakers include: Prof Joan Pedro (Universitas Complutense de Madrid, Spain), Nandita Tabassum Khan (Media Studies and Journalism Department, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh) and Dr Ruchita Chowdhry (Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, India).

In Plenary Session 2, the speakers include: Dr. Maria Margarita Alvina-Acosta (Miriam College, the Philippines), Dr. Kamolrat Intaratat (Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, Thailand) and Dr. Greg Simons (Uppsala University).