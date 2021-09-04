ULAB concludes conference on “Entangled Englishes in Translocal Spaces”

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) had recently organised a three-day virtual international conference on "Entangled Englishes in Translocal Spaces" from September 2-4.

The conference was organised by the university's Center for Language Studies and the Department of English and Humanities, said a press release.

Dipu Moni, MP, Ministry of Education, attended the conference as chief guest while Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, member of ULAB Board of Trustees attended as the Special Guests.

The conference included papers by scholars and professionals from ten countries on Englishes to examine their roles in society

Eminent sociolinguist Alastair Pennycook, Professor Emeritus of University of Technology Sydney, delivered the conference keynote, while Professor Pennycook maintained that World Englishes are entangled with social, political, cultural, and material realities of individual and collective lives and specified the needs of decolonising and provincializing.

The conference, featuring five plenary sessions, a poetry recitation session, and a panel discussion, was convened by Professor Shamsad Mortuza, PhD, Vice-Chancellor (Acting), ULAB, and Professor Shaila Sultana, PhD, Advisor, Center for Language Studies, ULAB.

Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, acting cultural affairs officer, US Embassy Dhaka attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest with Professor Imran Rahman, special advisor to ULAB Board of Trustees in attendance.

The conference concluded with a cultural show presented by the students of the Department of English and Humanities, ULAB.