ULAB CES organizes panel discussion on MOOC Markets 

ULAB CES organized a webinar titled "Massive Open Online Courses: Perspectives from India and Bangladesh" on 23 February.

The session featured ULAB Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman, CES Director Associate Professor Sajid Amit, CEO and Editorial Director of Impact and Policy Research Institute (IMPRI) Simi Mehta, Lecturer and Program Coordinator at School of General Education of Brac University Fahmida Rahman, reads a press release.

The programme was moderated by Imran Newaz Khurshid, CES Project Manager.

The panelists discussed the current state of the MOOC market as well as their perceptions of the future of the MOOC market in India and Bangladesh.

They further discussed the challenges of the current market and how to overcome the challenges. As the MOOC market is promising in Bangladesh, panelists suggested various positive aspects of the market such as MOOC providers can create courses that enhance employability and how universities and the Ed-Tech market can work together for the development of MOOC.

Following the discussion, there was a lively Q&A session where students, young professionals, and others, both from India and Bangladesh asked questions to the expert panelists on diverse topics related to the market.