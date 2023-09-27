ULAB becomes finalist in World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2023

ULAB becomes finalist in World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2023

Image: Courtesy
Image: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) was one of the three finalists under the "Educational Institution of the Year" category of the World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2023, said a press release.

The award ceremony took place on 21 September 2023 during the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) held at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, India and the School of Communications and Reputation, India won the award this year.  The other finalist was the LSPR Institute of Communication and Business, Indonesia. 

Out of 112 entries, ULAB emerged as one of the top three finalists, joining the ranks of global leaders in academia. The award, presented by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA), acknowledges educational institutions that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in the public relations and communication industry.

Justin Green, president and CEO of Global Alliance, commended the exceptional quality of this year's submissions, highlighting their transformative impact on communities.

He stated, "These entries provide a window into how communications are able to shape communities that we would otherwise not have known. It's a source of delight to affirm that within these entries, we encountered exemplary instances of how PR professionals adeptly enhanced their clients' messages across diverse platforms."

This recognition affirms ULAB's commitment to excellence in the field, placing it among the world's foremost educational institutions dedicated to advancing the practice and understanding of public relations and communication.

The World Public Relations and Communication Awards is a project of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA) that aims to celebrate the most outstanding national and international Public Relations and communication management programmes and case studies.

