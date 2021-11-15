UK to provide £54 million for Bangladesh’s primary education

Education

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 05:10 pm

UK to provide £54 million for Bangladesh’s primary education

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Tariq Ahmad, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister.
Tariq Ahmad, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister.

The United Kingdom will provide £54 million for the development of primary education in Bangladesh, said Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon.

He said that the UK is funding schools to develop the future of children and help them to contribute towards the development of the future of Bangladesh.

"It's my great pleasure to announce two new programs for primary and secondary schools again working alongside the government. This will help bring education in the country back on track which was disrupted due to the school closure amid the pandemic," he said.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, minister of state for South Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, was the keynote speaker at the programme titled "Bangladesh-UK: Partners in Progress". The event was held on Monday at the Foreign Service Academy.

"The future of our generation is being shattered and we must make sure to grab every chance and opportunity to develop their potential," he said.

He also expressed hope that the next general election in Bangladesh will be transparent and it will be held following proper procedure.

