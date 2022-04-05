UIU, Universiti Teknologi Mara sign MoA for collaborative research  

Education

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
05 April, 2022

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed virtually between United International University (UIU), and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), the largest public university in Malaysia for collaborative research with matching grants on Monday (4 April).

UIU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, and Prof Dr Shahriman Zainal Abidin, assistant vice-chancellor of UiTM signed the MoA on behalf of their respective universities, said a press release. 

Prof Dr M. Rezwan Khan, the executive director of IAR and former VC of UIU, Prof Dr Abul Kashem Mia, UIU Pro Vice-Chancellor of UIU Prof Dr Jamaliah Said, ARI-UiTM Director Dr Farid A Sobhani, professors of UIU and visiting professor of ARI-UiTM along with the concerned researchers and officials were present on the occasion.

The programme was anchored by Dr Nor Balkish Zakaria, an associate professor of ARI-UiTM.

A total of five research projects will be funded under this agreement having a mutual grant of $25,000.00. It is expected to have at least 10 (Ten) Scopus Indexed publications preferably in Q1 & Q2 ranked Journals.

The research teams are formed having academics and researchers from a number of reputed universities in Malaysia and Bangladesh. These are: Universiti Teknologi Mara, United International University, University of Dhaka, Independent University Bangladesh, American International University of Bangladesh, East Delta University, Southeast University of Bangladesh, Scholars International University and so on, the press release added. 

On behalf of UIU, Institute for Advanced Research (IAR) and on behalf of UiTM, Accounting Research Institute (ARI) will look after and monitor the research projects.  

 

