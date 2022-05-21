UIU, ULAB signs MOU for research collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between United International University (UIU) and University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) for research collaboration on 21 May 2022 (Saturday) at UIU Campus in Madani Avenue of Dhaka.

Prof. Dr. Dil Afroza Begum, Chairman (In-Charge), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present as the Chief Guest at the ceremony, reads a press release.

Prof Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, United International University (UIU) were present as the Special Guests.

Prof. Dr. M. Rezwan Khan, Executive Director of IAR and Former VC of UIU presided over the ceremony.

Vice Chancellor of UIU and Vice Chancellor of ULAB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective universities.

Prof. Dr. Abul Kashem Mia, Pro Vice-Chancellor of UIU, Prof Shamsad Mortuza, Pro Vice-Chancellor, ULAB along with the faculty members and high officials were present at the program.

This MoU will facilitate joint research collaboration opportunities between ULAB and UIU; will promote collective research and high-quality publications in reputed Journals. Faculty members from multi-disciplinary research areas of both universities will receive matching research grants.

Institute for Advanced Research (IAR) of United International University with active financial support from the United Group, has taken the pioneering initiative to provide Research and Development funds for the researchers to promote quality research activities in multidisciplinary research areas and spent more than Tk 45 million since 2019. UIU collaborated with other National and International organizations as well and provided matching research grants.

Currently, IAR has been disseminating research grants twice a year and has more than 60 research projects ongoing.