UIU, ULAB signs MOU for research collaboration

Education

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

UIU, ULAB signs MOU for research collaboration

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 07:12 pm
UIU, ULAB signs MOU for research collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between United International University (UIU) and University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) for research collaboration on 21 May 2022 (Saturday) at UIU Campus in Madani Avenue of  Dhaka.

Prof. Dr. Dil Afroza Begum, Chairman (In-Charge), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present as the Chief Guest at the ceremony, reads a press release.

Prof Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, United International University (UIU) were present as the Special Guests.

Prof. Dr. M. Rezwan Khan, Executive Director of IAR and  Former VC of UIU presided over the ceremony.

Vice Chancellor of UIU and Vice Chancellor of ULAB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective universities.

Prof. Dr. Abul Kashem Mia, Pro Vice-Chancellor of UIU, Prof Shamsad Mortuza, Pro Vice-Chancellor, ULAB along with the faculty members and high officials were present at the program.

This MoU will facilitate joint research collaboration opportunities between ULAB and UIU; will promote collective research and high-quality publications in reputed Journals. Faculty members from multi-disciplinary research areas of both universities will receive matching research grants.

Institute for Advanced Research (IAR) of United International University with active financial support from the United Group, has taken the pioneering initiative to provide Research and Development funds for the researchers to promote quality research activities in multidisciplinary research areas and spent more than Tk 45 million since 2019. UIU collaborated with other National and International organizations as well and provided matching research grants.

Currently, IAR has been disseminating research grants twice a year and has more than 60 research projects ongoing.

ULAB / UIU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Buffalo shooter targeted Black people, linking mass migration with environmental degradation and other eco-fascist ideas. Photo: Reuters

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

8h | Panorama
Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

12h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

12h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

2h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

2h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US Congress to hold first public UFO panel

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally