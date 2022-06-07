UIU Robotics Club becomes best in Asia

The UIU Mars Rover team from United International University (UIU) won 1st place in Asia at the University Rover Challenge 2022 organized by the Mars Society.

The competition was held on 01-04 June at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in Southern Utah, USA, reads a press release.

UIU Mars Rover team ended the competition by securing 13th place among 36 Finalists and 1st among the Asian teams. Teams from 10 different countries including USA, Poland, India, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Columbia, Egypt, Mexico and Turkiye competed in the grand final of the competition.

During the three-day final on 02-04 June, the teams performed four missions including science exploration, autonomous navigation, extreme terrain traversal and Equipment servicing mission to demonstrate the capabilities of their rover and operation skills.

UIU Mars Rover successfully completed all four missions and represented the university along with the country with pride.

The team was supervised by Akib Zaman, Lecturer from the Department of CSE, UIU.

A team of 9 members from UIU Robotics Club took part in the competition. The student lead of this project was Rokib Hasan from CSE Department of UIU.