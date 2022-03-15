UIU hosts National Job Festival 2022

The Career Counseling Center (CCC) of United International University (UIU) organised a two-day job fair titled 'UIU National Job Festival - 2022'.

The fair starting from Sunday ended Monday through a closing ceremony held at UIU Auditorium, reads a press release.

On the occasion, United Group Chairman and Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid United was present as the chief guest.

Asia Bank President and Managing Director Arfan Ali, Pragati Insurance Advisor Rezaul Karim, Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq, Prime Bank Additional Managing Director Faisal Rahman, Pakiza Technovation Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Zahidul Islam, and Sindabad.com Chief Executive Officer GM Kamrul Hassan were present as the special guests in the closing ceremony.

UIU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

The chief guest said that this fair will play an important role in building relationships between academics and industries as well as assisting job seekers.

Some 120 companies came to conduct spot interview, screening and recruitment sessions. Nearly 20 thousand candidates attended the fair. There was no fee for this and only registration online was required to participate in the fair.

Companies like United Group, Pakiza Techonovation Ltd., Bank Asia, Pragati Insurance Ltd., bKash, Dhaka Bank Ltd., Prime Bank Ltd., Banglalink, Uttara Motors Ltd., Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd., ACI Ltd., BRAC, Navana Group, Akij Venture Ltd., Madina Group, Walton Group, ACME, PRAN-RFL Group, Technovates, Munshi were there to conduct overall recruitment session.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof Dr Abul Kashem Mia, Career Counseling Center of UIU Director Manjurul Haque Khan, faculty members, officials, job seekers and different corporate persons were present in the ceremony.