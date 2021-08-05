UIU holds webinar on ‘advancing Bangladesh’s future’

An international webinar on "Advancing Bangladesh's Future by Integrating Life Performance and Skills-Based Models of Learning" was held virtually at United International University (UIU) on Wednesday.



The programme was organised by the Bangladesh Local Chapter of International Network for Outcome Based Education (IN4OBE) in UIU, said a press release.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, Deputy Minister of Education Ministry, was present there as the Chief Guest where prof Dr William Spady, father of OBE and CEO of IN4OBE LLC in USA was present as the keynote speaker.

Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC), Prof Dr AFM Saiful Amin, Chairman (acting) and Vice Chairman, Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education (BAETE) were present as the special guests.

Vice Chancellor of UIU, Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the programme.

Prof Dr Wajid Hossain, Board Member IN4OBE and Director, Quality Assurance, Islamic University of Madinah in KSA; Prof Dr Fong K Mak, Board Member IN4OBE, USA and the other distinguished international speakers were present in the programme.

The vote of thanks delivered by Prof Dr Md Motaharul Islam, Department of CSE in UIU and the programme was conducted by Prof Dr Hasan Sarwar, Department of CSE in UIU.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said "IN4OBE will further strengthen the education system and play an important role in improving the overall quality of education in Bangladesh".

OBE leaders and experts from the International Network for Outcome-Based Education (IN4OBE) were discussed the potentials and promises of these newer performance-based models in the Bangladesh education system.

Faculty members, academicians, accreditation specialists, officials at all levels of government and education, researchers and other distinguished guests from different universities in the home and abroad were present in the virtual programme.