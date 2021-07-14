UIU faculty reelected OWSD Executive Board Member 

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:43 pm

UIU faculty reelected OWSD Executive Board Member 

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:43 pm
Prof Dr Hasin Anupama Azhari
Prof Dr Hasin Anupama Azhari

United International University (UIU) Prof Dr Hasin Anupama Azhari has been reelected as the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) Executive Board Asia Pacific Region Member for the years 2021-2025. 

She has been working with OWSD since 2005, helping to increase the quantity and quality of women in science, said a press release. 

Regional members were elected using the OpaVote platform from 28 June to 4 July where Anupama received 201 votes out of 375 cast by active full members of the OWSD in the Asia Pacific.

Prof Anupama is currently the director of UIU Centre of Biomedical Science and Engineering (CBSE). 
 
She received the "International Day of Medical Physics award 2018" from IOMP (International Organization for Medical Physics) and AFOMP Outstanding Medical Physicist Award 2020. 

