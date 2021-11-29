UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held

Education

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 03:22 pm

Related News

UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 03:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United International University (UIU) Career Counseling Center and Directorate of Student Affairs have jointly organised a program titled "UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021".

The two-day program took place from 27-28 November at UIU Campus premises, said a UIU press release.

Vice-Chancellor of UIU Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman was present as the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony

Pro-Vice ChancellorProf Dr Abul Kashem Mia, Director of Coordination Professor ASM Salahuddin, Registrar (Acting) Lt Col Md Fazlul Haque (Retd), Director, Student Affairs & Career Counseling Center Manjurul Haque Khan along with other faculty, officials and students were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

During the two-day program, all UIU 13 clubs and 12 forums joined together and showed their different activities in the fest. 

 

UIU / Club Fest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

20h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

20h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says