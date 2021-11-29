UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held

United International University (UIU) Career Counseling Center and Directorate of Student Affairs have jointly organised a program titled "UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021".

The two-day program took place from 27-28 November at UIU Campus premises, said a UIU press release.

Vice-Chancellor of UIU Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman was present as the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony

Pro-Vice ChancellorProf Dr Abul Kashem Mia, Director of Coordination Professor ASM Salahuddin, Registrar (Acting) Lt Col Md Fazlul Haque (Retd), Director, Student Affairs & Career Counseling Center Manjurul Haque Khan along with other faculty, officials and students were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

During the two-day program, all UIU 13 clubs and 12 forums joined together and showed their different activities in the fest.