UITS hosts orientation and farewell programme for Law Department students

The University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) organised an orientation programme for newly enrolled students and a farewell event for outgoing students of the Department of Law.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of the PHP Family and the UITS Board of Trustees, attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The event took place at the Baridhara campus of the university on Saturday.

During his address to the students, Mizanur Rahman said, "The measure of a person's greatness in life depends on how much they think about others and their efforts."