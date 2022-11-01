UGC urges universities to focus on foreign research funding

Education

BSS
01 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

UGC urges universities to focus on foreign research funding

BSS
01 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:21 pm
UGC urges universities to focus on foreign research funding

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) have urged the universities to be more focused on taking foreign funding for research activities. 

UGC member Dr Biswajit Chanda made the call while addressing a meeting on receipt and expenditure of 16 foreign project grants of Brac University.

Dr Biswajit said, "Universities should be more proactive in conducting research with foreign funding along with government funds."

Industry and academia linkage and relationships need to be more strengthened, he said and called upon the businessmen and industrials to invest more on research.

He said some private universities, along with the public universities, are doing well in conducting basic and fundamental research. UGC will provide all kind of support and cooperation to the universities in conducting research.

Deputy Director (Private University) at UGC Md Mohibul Ahsan, Register of Brac University Dr David Dowland and teachers and researchers related to the projects were also present, among other.

Bangladesh / Top News

University Grants Commission (UGC) / research / Research fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

10h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

11h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

13h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

2h | Videos
Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

2h | Videos
Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

3h | Videos
Best sports shop in Dhaka

Best sports shop in Dhaka

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due