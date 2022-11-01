UGC urges universities to focus on foreign research funding

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) have urged the universities to be more focused on taking foreign funding for research activities.

UGC member Dr Biswajit Chanda made the call while addressing a meeting on receipt and expenditure of 16 foreign project grants of Brac University.

Dr Biswajit said, "Universities should be more proactive in conducting research with foreign funding along with government funds."

Industry and academia linkage and relationships need to be more strengthened, he said and called upon the businessmen and industrials to invest more on research.

He said some private universities, along with the public universities, are doing well in conducting basic and fundamental research. UGC will provide all kind of support and cooperation to the universities in conducting research.

Deputy Director (Private University) at UGC Md Mohibul Ahsan, Register of Brac University Dr David Dowland and teachers and researchers related to the projects were also present, among other.