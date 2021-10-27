UGC panel begins probing Rabindra University forced haircut incident

A University Grants Commission (UGC) panel, tasked with probing the forced haircut incident at Rabindra University in Shahjadpur, Shirajganj, began investigating the matter at the varsity's temporary campus on Wednesday.

Members of the UGC panel reached the campus around 10:30am, confirmed Professor Layla Ferdous Himel heading the five-member committee formed by the university to probe the incident.

On 26 September, Farhana Yasmin Baten, an associate professor of the university, forced a haircut on 16 students at the entrance of an exam hall and humiliated them afterwards, triggering protests, including hunger strikes demanding expulsion of the teacher.

The incident which went viral on social media, also led to one of the victims trying to commit suicide.

The accused teacher, Farhana who was suspended on 30 September, entered the campus a few minutes after the UGC panel reached the university, reports our Sirajganj correspondent.

Rabindra University Registrar Md Sohrab Hossain said that UGC Director for Public Universities, Jamilur Rahman, and Assistant Director Abu Yusuf Hira, came to the campus in person, while Professor Dil Afroza heading the probe panel, joined the team virtually.

"The team has started their investigation, "acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Abdul Latif said, adding that "It might take until Thursday for the team to finish their probe."

Following the haircut incident and subsequent protests, university authorities suspended Farhana Yasmin Baten and formed a five-member probe committee of their own. Upon assurances from Education Minister Dipu Moni, students called off their protest only to take to the streets again after a university syndicate meeting failed to take any decision on the matter last Friday. Agitated students at one point locked the gates of the academic building confining 34 teachers and staff, who were later freed by the police.

On 26 October the acting vice chancellor assured giving a decision on action against Farhana by 28 November and the students agreed to call off their protests.