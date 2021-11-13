UGC holds webinar on challenges of higher education and jobs

Education

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 10:08 pm

Higher education curriculums need to be improved with inputs from global experts while keeping in mind future demands of thriving industries, leading academics so recommended.

Higher education should have a focus on innovation and research, suggested the experts during a webinar, organised by the University Grant Commission (UGC) as part of Mujib 100 Industry Exhibition 2021 on Saturday.

Professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, organising chair of International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution (IC4IR), was the chief guest of the webinar that addressed challenges of higher education in terms of job opportunities and how collaboration between industries and academia can be vital in this regard.

Professor Dr Mohammad Patwari, University of Wolverhampton, Dr Mamun Rashid, data scientist, Mohammad Mahdee-uz-Zaman, leader of AWS, Shahidul Mannan, head of Data Engineering and Innovation, DAO, Zahed Iqbal, agency chief, Data Centre and Network, Telia IT, Dr Biplab Pal, RNA scientist, Harvard University, Dr Jesmin Jahan Tithi, research scientist, Intel Labs, attended the webinar.

The event, conducted through Zoom, was moderated by Professor Dr Md Sarwar Morshed, chair, Mujib 100 Industry Exhibition, while Dr M Shamim Kaiser, Technical Secretary of IC4IR co-hosted the webinar.

