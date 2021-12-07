UGC holds int’l conference on 4IR on 10 December

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will arrange a two-day international conference on the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital Dhaka on 10 December.

Titled "4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond", the UGC is hosting the conference to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, reads a press release.

President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the event at a virtual platform and deliver the speech of the chief guest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the closing event on 11 December.

A press conference was held at the UGC Auditorium on Tuesday to highlight the overall preparations for the international conference.

UGC Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah said the conference would create a network of communication between national and international level academics and researchers.

"At the same time, a bridge of cooperation will be built between the industrial and commercial institutions as well as the institutions of higher learning," he added.

He said the conference will determine the role of higher educational institutions in the country in addressing the challenges of the 4IR and harnessing its potential.

Eminent academics, technologists and researchers from the country, including three Nobel laureates – Oliver Hart, Konstantin Novoselov, Takaaki Kajita – alongside seven world-renowned scientists will attend the conference.

Professor Sajjad Hossain, the chairperson of the organising committee, said the conference is aimed at solving existing problems in various fields at the national level including 4R technologies – artificial intelligence, IoT, data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing.

A total of six keynote papers will be presented at the conference. A total of 100 research papers will be presented in 21 technical sessions.

At the conference, several tripartite pacts will be signed between the UGC and higher education institutions with the representatives of industry and commerce organisations to conduct cooperation activities jointly with the industrial institutions of the country.