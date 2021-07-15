UGC to hold international conference on 4th industrial revolution

Education

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 04:03 pm

The decision was made in a virtual meeting chaired by UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah on Thursday

University Grant Commission (UGC) has decided to hold an international conference on 4th industrial revolution marking Mujib Borsho and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 

The decision was made in a virtual meeting chaired by UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah on Thursday.

The international conference would assist the universities to march ahead in case of expansion of technological education and the fourth industrial revolution, UGC said in a press release.

The students will get chance of idea contest and different committees and subcommittees will be formed for holding the conference titled 'Fourth Industrial Revolution and Beyond', it said.

The programme will be held following health protocols after the Covid-19 situation improves in the country, UGC said.

  
 

