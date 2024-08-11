UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah resigns

Education

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 12:32 pm

Former UGC Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah. Photo: Collected.
Former UGC Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah. Photo: Collected.

Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Kazi Shahidullah resigned from his post today (11 August).

Prof Shahidullah is currently in Australia. He submitted his resignation letter to the education ministry in absentia, reported Prothom Alo.

The professor has cited health issues for his resignation, saying, "I've resigned following the advice of my doctors. I've been living in Australia since last year for medical purposes."

Before becoming the UGC chairman, Shahidullah was the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of National University.

Professor Muhammad Alamgir, a member of UGC has been discharging the duty as UGC head in absence of Shahidulla for a long time.

Bangladesh / Education / University Grants Commission (UGC)

