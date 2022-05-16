UGC approves over Tk10,000 crore budget for 51 public universities

Education

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 06:35 pm

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Monday approved a budget of more than Tk10,516 crore for 51 public universities of the country for fiscal 2022-23.

The main budget of the public universities includes Tk 6,236 crore of revenue expenditure and Tk 4,420 crore of development outlay in favor of 40 projects, said a press release issued by the regulatory authority of the country's higher education.

The approval came at a UGC meeting presided over by its Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah.

UGC Members Prof Dil Afroza Begum, Prof Md Sazzad Hossain, Prof Muhammad Alamgir, Prof Bishwajit Chanda and Prof Md Abu Taher were also present at the meeting.

Dhaka University received the highest allocation of Tk8,64 crore while Sheikh Hasina Medical University, Khulna received the lowest budget of Tk3.83 crore.

Tk150 crore was allocated for research purposes during higher education in the public universities, which is Tk32 crore more compared to the previous budget.

Prof Abu Taher said UGC's main goal is to ensure quality higher education in the country.

UGC is emphasising the research and innovation sector and gradually increasing the budget to support universities, he added.

"For the first time, Tk10 crore has been allocated for public university teachers to pursue higher education abroad," he said while advising the authorities to utilise the efforts.

Besides, members of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, finance ministry and vice chancellors of universities across the country also attended the event. 

