Two IUB professors win research grants from int’l organisations

Two scholars of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) have recently received research grants from two international organisations.

Professor Shah M Faruque, dean of the School of Environment and Life Sciences at IUB, was awarded a research grant by the Wellcome Trust, a UK-based organisation, said a press release.

Under this award, the organisation will provide approximately $ 1.2 million over two and a half years to Faruque for researching how to control epidemics of waterborne diseases.

The Wellcome Trust is a global charitable organisation that supports excellence in biomedical research and medical humanities.

Professor Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, won the COLOCAL grant with funding provided by the Norwegian Programme for Capacity Development in Higher Education and Research.

Dr Saleemul Huq was recognised as one of the top twenty global influencers on climate change policy in 2019. In 2021, he is the only Bangladeshi scientist to rank 208th on the Reuters Hot List of the world's top climate scientists.

The total funding for the six-year (2021-2026) COLOCAL project is valued at $2 million.

Professor Tanweer Hasan, the vice-chancellor of IUB, said "These awards recognise the outstanding research capabilities and commitments of IUB and will have a long-lasting effect on the quality of scientific research conducted in Bangladesh."

Both these grants will serve to enhance opportunities for global engagement and international outreach for IUB's faculty and students, he added.