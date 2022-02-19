Two-day weekly holidays in educational institutes from 2023: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:25 pm

Related News

Two-day weekly holidays in educational institutes from 2023: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

The government has decided to extend weekly holidays to two days, Fridays and Saturdays, in all educational institutions. 

"The decision will be effective from next year," Education Minister Dipu Moni said at the inauguration of the new curriculum of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) on Saturday (19 February).

At present, the weekly holiday in the primary to higher secondary educational institutions is on Fridays only.

Earlier, the NCTB has proposed to extend the weekly holiday for educational institutions. 

According to NCTB's proposal, even if the weekly holiday is extended, it will not hamper the educational activities of the students. 
 

Top News

holiday / educational institutes / Education Minister Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

4h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

8h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Realme launched two new 5G phones

Realme launched two new 5G phones

57m | Videos
Meteorologist surprised by on-air proposal

Meteorologist surprised by on-air proposal

1h | Videos
28,000 Saudi women apply for train driver jobs

28,000 Saudi women apply for train driver jobs

1h | Videos
Abandoned cities in the world

Abandoned cities in the world

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again