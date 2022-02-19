Two-day weekly holidays in educational institutes from 2023: Dipu Moni

The government has decided to extend weekly holidays to two days, Fridays and Saturdays, in all educational institutions.

"The decision will be effective from next year," Education Minister Dipu Moni said at the inauguration of the new curriculum of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) on Saturday (19 February).

At present, the weekly holiday in the primary to higher secondary educational institutions is on Fridays only.

Earlier, the NCTB has proposed to extend the weekly holiday for educational institutions.

According to NCTB's proposal, even if the weekly holiday is extended, it will not hamper the educational activities of the students.

