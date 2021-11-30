Turkey to provide 10 fully-funded scholarships to engineering students from Bangladesh

Istanbul Technical University will provide 10 fully-funded scholarships to Bangladeshi students, according to Hulya Gedik, chairman of the Turkish-Bangladesh Business Council (TBBC).

She said this on Tuesday while a 13-member delegation from TBBC met with the representatives of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in the port city.

During the meeting, Hulya Gedik said Chattogram is not only a major trading hub inside Bangladesh but also holds potential in contributing to the overall economy of the Asia-Pacific region, read a press release.

She further expressed interest in investing in a few sectors in Bangladesh including but not limited to renewable energy, information and communication technology, engineering, and education.

The meeting was presided over by Mahbubul Alam, president of CCCI, and attended by Vice Chairmen of TBBC Ahmet Ercument Polat and Hidayet Onur Ozden, Honourary Consul General of Turkey Salahuddin Kasem Khan, and Vice Chairman of CCCI Syed Mohammed Tanvir, among others.