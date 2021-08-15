Training institute for university teachers soon 

For the first time in Bangladesh, the ministry of education is going to set up a training institution for public and private university teachers.

The institute will enhance teaching skills, make teachers more capable and qualified to take classes, and prepare them to do world-class research, said ministry sources.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is working on the policy, framework, and other directives to run the institution.

Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda, member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said they will be able to complete every process to operate the institution within the first six months of next year.

"A campus is a must for the institution. We might start at a rented building initially but we have not decided on a place yet," he said.

He added that a rich curriculum will be prepared for the training courses to be developed by well known academics in the country.

UGC sources said the commission formed a committee headed by UGC chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah, upon directives of the ministry last year.

The committee has held two meetings so far and decided to prepare a tentative budget to implement the project. The committee will start appointing manpower for the institute after finalising its organogram.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellors and the country's noted educationists welcomed the education ministry's move to establish the training centre.

Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, the vice-chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, told The Business Standard that it is a praiseworthy initiative by the ministry.

"Many universities are not offering training courses to the teachers. As a result, the teachers are deprived of opportunities like getting research funds from abroad. The national training centre will help create skillful teachers," he added.

Prof Dr AK Azad Chowdhury, former chairman of UGC and former vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka, told TBS that academic training is required for each newly appointed lecturer. The teaching methodology can help them learn communication skills and how to teach and motivate the students for learning.

"But training will not bring good results if the universities fail to appoint talented individuals as teachers," he added.