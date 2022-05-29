Top ULAB graduates honoured with gold medals

Education

TBS Report 
29 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

Top ULAB graduates honoured with gold medals

TBS Report 
29 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 11:03 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The top graduates from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) have been honoured with gold medals.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Imran Rahman handed over the awards to Nadia-Al-Rashid (BA English), Jacklin Pew Bose (MA English), Shamael Mortuza (MA English), and S A M Raihanur (MA English) on 26 May.
 
The event was attended by Pro VC Dr Shamsad Mortuza, Treasurer Dr Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (retd), Head of English and Humanities Arifa Ghani Rahman and parents of the awardees, reads a press release issued in this regard.  

Bangladesh

ULAB / Education / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

31m | Mode
CholPori is planning to roll out their platform in schools so teachers can utilise their tools for the classroom. Photo: Courtesy

CholPori: Where learning is practical, fun and inclusive

11m | Panorama
Rebecca Ivey. Illustration: TBS

How China’s efforts are advancing global development

1h | Thoughts
Women voluntarily joined the peaceful procession and protested by wearing clothing of their own choice. Photo: Trishia Nashtaran

The unhealthy obsession with what women wear

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

1h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

1h | Videos
Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh