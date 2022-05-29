Top ULAB graduates honoured with gold medals

The top graduates from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) have been honoured with gold medals.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Imran Rahman handed over the awards to Nadia-Al-Rashid (BA English), Jacklin Pew Bose (MA English), Shamael Mortuza (MA English), and S A M Raihanur (MA English) on 26 May.



The event was attended by Pro VC Dr Shamsad Mortuza, Treasurer Dr Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (retd), Head of English and Humanities Arifa Ghani Rahman and parents of the awardees, reads a press release issued in this regard.