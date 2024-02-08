Tomorrow's MBBS entry exam a big challenge for me: Health minister

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 12:51 pm

Tomorrow's MBBS entry exam a big challenge for me: Health minister

This year the number of seats in 37 government medical colleges is 5,380 and the number is 6,295 for 67 private medical colleges.

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 12:51 pm
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen

The MBBS admission test for the academic year 2023-24 will be held tomorrow, which the health minister has termed a challenge for him as well.

"A total of 104,374 students will sit for the exam. No one will be allowed to enter the hall after 9:30am. Mobile, electric devices are not allowed in the exam hall. Ensuring all this is a big task for me soon after becoming a minister," said Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen during a conference at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute today (8 February).

The exam will be held at 19 centres across the country. Action will be taken according to law if rumors are spread about the exam, added the minister.

This year the number of seats in 37 government medical colleges is 5,380 and the number is 6,295 seats for 67 private medical colleges.

Also, six private medical colleges have been shut down for not fulfilling certain criteria. Out of these, admission has been halted in four private medical colleges, while two have been deregistered.

"I am not in favour of opening a new private medical college. We want to ensure the quality of the medical colleges we have. I will work to ensure quality not quantity," said Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

