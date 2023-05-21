Tk12,263 crore budget approved for UGC and public universities

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Sunday approved a budget of Tk12,263 crore for 53 public universities and the commission for fiscal 2023-24.

Of the total budget amount, Tk12,185 crore was allocated to public universities and Tk77.45 crore to the UGC.

The budget includes Tk6,109.10 crore of revenue expenditure and Tk6,076.23 crore of development outlay, said a press release issued by the regulatory authority of the country's higher education.

The approval came at a UGC meeting presided over by its Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah.

In the financial year 2023-24, Dhaka University received the highest revenue budget of Tk853.80 crore. The university also got the highest allocation of Tk15 crore in the research sector.

