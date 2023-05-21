Tk12,263 crore budget approved for UGC and public universities

Education

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 06:07 pm

Related News

Tk12,263 crore budget approved for UGC and public universities

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 06:07 pm
Tk12,263 crore budget approved for UGC and public universities

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Sunday approved a budget of Tk12,263 crore for 53 public universities and the commission for fiscal 2023-24.

Of the total budget amount, Tk12,185 crore was allocated to public universities and Tk77.45 crore to the UGC. 

The budget includes Tk6,109.10 crore of revenue expenditure and Tk6,076.23 crore of development outlay, said a press release issued by the regulatory authority of the country's higher education.

The approval came at a UGC meeting presided over by its Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah.

In the financial year 2023-24, Dhaka University received the highest revenue budget of Tk853.80 crore. The university also got the highest allocation of Tk15 crore in the research sector. 
 

Top News

UGC / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

10h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

9h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

21h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

23h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination