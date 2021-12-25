TES organizes "Textile Youth Carnival 2.2"

Textile Engineers Society's initiative "Textile Youth Carnival 2.2" was held on 24 December at KG resort in Savar.

More than 25 textile universities and institute students participated in the 'Textile Youth Carnival 2.2'.

Abdul Hakim, Chief Marketing Officer, Hoorain Hi-Tech Fabrics Ltd sister concern of Jamuna Group was present as a Chief Guest.

The special guests were, Engr. Azizul Hoque Milton, CEO, Vision Textiles Ltd; HTM Quader Newaz, Director, Standard Group and Treasurer, International Standard University. Engr. Md. Amirul Islam, Managing Director, Texas Engineering Ltd; Mohammad Showkat Iqbal, GM-HR, Epyllion Group; Abul Bashar, DGM, Sawftex Ltd; Engr. Md.Abdul Based Miah, Associate Prof., and Chairman Textile Dept, International Standard University. Shawkat Hossain Sohel; Manager,(CAD), Unifill Composite Dyeing Mills Ltd.

According to a press release, the event occurred with nearly 200 students from the country's top textile institutes. The event was organized with a focus on a variety of educational activities, sports, exhibitions, showcasing new ideas, including sharing work experiences, exchanging knowledge, learning outcomes, and networking.

Abdul Hakim, Chief Marketing Officer, Hoorain Hi-Tech Fabrics said in his speech that it was a good platform for textile students to share knowledge. Abdul Hakim talked about how to develop soft skills. "This is the time we have to prepare ourselves for the future without getting frustrated, and we have to take the challenge. Need to be more collaboration with the industry. Hoorain always with Textile Engineers Society. ," said Abdul Hamim. He welcomes students to come to their factory and see the new developments.

Engr. Azizul Hoque Milton, CEO, Vision Textiles Ltd talked about how to become a good entrepreneur and take leadership. Engr. Md. Amirul Islam, Managing Director, Texas Engineering Ltd talked about the technology sector and its job opportunities. he also stated that all the students need to be up to date with new technology, especially for printing.

Mohammad Showkat Iqbal, GM-HR, Epyllion Group talked about how students can prepare for interviews, especially focusing on soft skills to get a good job. Engr. Md.Abdul Based Miah, Associate Prof., and Chairman Textile Dept, International Standard University talked about the need for collaboration between industry and universities for research and development of the Textile sector.

Shawkat Hossain Sohel; Manager,(CAD), Unifill Composite Dyeing Mills Ltd; Raisul Hoque Chowdhury, Assistant Director of Public Relation, International Standard University spoke at the event.

The program was presided by Md. Rifatur Rahman Miazee, Founder of Textile Engineers Society and Event Convener, Md. Morshaed Ali, COO, Textile Engineers Society.

Textile Youth Carnival 2.2 the Title Sponsor, Hoorain Hi-Tech Fabrics Ltd ; Education partner, International Standard University; Gift Partner, Vision Textiles Ltd; Technology Partner, Texas Engineering Co.Ltd ; Media Partner, Textile Focus, Rising BD, Jamuna TV, Photography partner, Sabihans Gallery; Co-Sponsor are, Ajlota Printing and Packaging; Apparel Trims Solution.

Textile Engineers Society is a learning platform that organizes different training, grooming, seminar, a workshop for Textiles students. This platform needs to be a collaboration between academia and industry. Textile Focus was a media partner on Textile Youth Carnival 2.2.

At the event, a cultural program was conducted throughout the day in which recitation of poems, songs, and dances were notable. Certificates and awards are distributed among all those present at the event, The last Textile Youth Carnival 2.1 on January 2021 at a hotel in Dhaka.