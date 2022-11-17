Technical edu board reschedules Bangla first paper to 7 December

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 10:10 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The HSC examination of Bangla Paper 1 under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, which was postponed citing "unavoidable circumstances", has been rescheduled to 7 December.

A notification was issued in this regard, signed by the board's examination controller Kepayet Ullah.

As per the schedule, the candidates following the old and new curricula will sit for the exams at 2-4pm on 7 December.

On 6 November, an hour after the exam started, it was postponed as students were provided with wrong questions.

The question papers were taken back as the board cancelled the HSC examinations of Bangla first paper for candidates of both new and old curricula due to swap of syllabus in question papers.

Although, the technical board exam notification said the exam had been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.

